Incline’s Price sinks ace at Mountain Course

Daniel Price (right) made a hole-in-one on Sunday that was witnessed by (from left) Trenton Tyler and Michael Tyler. (Provided)



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Daniel Price recorded his first hole-in-one on Sunday, July 11, at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.

Price, 36, smacked an 8-iron from about 163 yards on the par-3 14th hole to sink his perfect shot.

His ace was witnessed by playing partners Trenton Tyler and Michael Tyler.