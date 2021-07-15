Incline’s Price sinks ace at Mountain Course
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Daniel Price recorded his first hole-in-one on Sunday, July 11, at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.
Price, 36, smacked an 8-iron from about 163 yards on the par-3 14th hole to sink his perfect shot.
His ace was witnessed by playing partners Trenton Tyler and Michael Tyler.
