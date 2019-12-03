Lady Coyotes 1st team in conference history to reach back-to-back Final Fours

The Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes pose after their 2-0 victory Monday over Sierra.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes are making a return trip to the state championships.

Top-ranked LTCC shutout No. 4 Sierra 2-0 Monday at Cosumnes River College to reach the California Community College Athletic Association Final Four.

The Lady Coyotes (21-0-2) will head to De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 6, for a semifinal clash at 10 a.m. against San Diego Mesa College (21-1-1), the fifth seed in the SoCal regionals.

In just six years, the LTCC women’s program is making back-to-back trips to the Final Four, the first team in the Golden Valley Conference to accomplish the feat.

The Lady Coyotes received two second-half goals Monday to advance.

Lauren Wolcott scored the first goal off an assist from Lillie McGuire.

Then in the 69th minute, the Lady Coyotes sealed the game on a free kick by Jenny Camacho.

Camacho curled a free kick from just outside the penalty box into the upper left corner of the net, just past the Sierra goalie’s reach to send LTCC and its fans into a frenzy.

The game was originally to be played in South Lake Tahoe, but inclement weather forced the Lady Coyotes to hit the road to play at a neutral site.