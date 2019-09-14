Lady Coyotes rolling, pick up where they left off last season

The Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes have started the season strong and still haven’t lost a regular season game in two years.

LTCC outshot Folsom 22-6 in its opening-season 1-1 tie at the end of August.

The Coyotes gave up a goal late that never should have happened said LTCC head coach Jeremy Evans. “It was a good learning experience for us and against a quality opponent,” Evans said. “That is what these non-conference games are all about, testing the players and seeing if we have the mental resolve to make a playoff run that requires us to win five games of increasing difficulty over a span of two weeks really.”

The Coyotes (4-0-1) have won four straight since their opening tie and have jumped to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 National Poll.

They have beaten Evergreen Valley, Cosumnes River, Cerritos and San Francisco College, outscoring all opponents 16-2.

“This team still needs to put teams away that deserve to be put away and not gives teams any hint that they can win the game or get back into it because our level drops,” Evans said. “Yet, the women have strung together some nice performances for this early in the season. As many of them know from last season, however, this is a marathon and not a sprint and we have to be prepared for the rigors of a long season that hopefully lasts to that first weekend in December. The talent is there, the motivation is there, the mindset is there, but we are trying to adopt a mentality of: how can we get better each day? I think as long as we follow through with that, we can achieve our goals.”

Alex Trinidad and Lauren Wolcott each have scored four goals in the Coyotes first five games. Trinidad also has three assists for 11 total points.

“Alex had a nice weekend and proved that the moment against a team like Cerritos isn’t too big for her,” Evans said. “In fact, she can thrive against an opponent like that. She seems to be adjusting quite well to this level and I think she’s going to continue to give us a dynamic attack. The women are working so hard and buying into what we’re asking of them, and Alex is definitely emblematic of that.”

The Coyotes host Taft at noon Saturday and then travel to Clovis, Fresno and Las Positas before starting conference play against Butte at the end of September.