Lady Vikings basketball starts league with road win

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

The Lady Vikings started slow Tuesday night in its Northern League basketball opener, but they finished strong and roared past Sparks 32-21.

Alexi Haven lead the way for South Tahoe with 10 points and Kayleen Conard added nine points, including the team’s lone 3-pointer, to help erase an 8-3 deficit after the first period.

The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.

“We really struggled offensively in the first half,” said Vikings head coach Mike Neiger. “It really felt like there was a lid on the hoop.

We had plenty of opportunities in close but nothing seemed to fall.”

Neiger said the Vikings made some defensive adjustments after the opening 8 minutes that paid off.

Over the final three quarters, the Vikings rolled over the Railroaders 29-13.

It could have been a wider margin of victory had they done better than 1 for 8 from the free throw line.

South Tahoe grabbed control in the third quarter, outscoring Sparks 14-4.

Also for the Vikings (1-0 Northern), Eva Perry and Giovana De Loia each scored four points, Ruby Neiger had three and Joebelle Santos made a bucket.

“Eva and Alexi controlled the key with several steals and defensive rebounds, which led to transition points and good momentum,” Neiger said. “And Giovana, Nina (Bukowska) and Olivia (Russell) pressured their perimeter players and made it difficult to get good looks.”

South Tahoe will hosts its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Elko, the team that edged out the Vikings for the final playoff spot last season.