Lady Vikings compete at state tennis tourney

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ tennis team competed at the state meet last week and the head coach was proud of the effort.

Traditionally the southern region in Nevada is much stronger, likely due to weather and the ability to practice more.

The Lady Vikings fell to The Meadows School 16-2 in the team tournament Thursday with Kayla Mason and Sierra Dahl grabbing Tahoe’s points. Kayla won one set 6-2 while Dahl earned a 6-1 victory.

“Kayla played a very consistent game and it proved to be the winning ingredient,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “Sierra had very little errors in her match. Kayla also was up 5-4, and 6-5 against the No. 2 player. It was such an intense match. Kayla tried so hard to close it out but came up a little short in a tiebreaker. It was probably one of the best matches I’ve seen Kayla play.”

During the individual tournament the next day, Dahl received a walkover in the first round and advanced to the semifinals before losing two straight matches to finish fourth.

Mason squared against one of the tournament’s best players and was knocked out 6-1, 6-0.

“I am incredibly proud of our team finishing second in our league and getting to the state championships,” Samoluk said. “It takes everyone to make up the team. It is not just one player, but they all played their hearts out. I am so grateful for another outstanding season.”