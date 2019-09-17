Lady Vikings open tennis season with pair of wins

South Tahoe's Kayla Mason hits a serve.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two matches, two victories and just five sets lost.

The South Tahoe Lady Vikings have opened the tennis season strong with a 15-3 win over North Valleys and 16-2 defeat of Sparks last week on their home courts.

South Tahoe this season returns senior star Kayla Mason and juniors Sierra Dahl and Lauren Schwartz to play singles and juniors doubles players Elisa Roberts and Pam Sherpa and sophomores Soleil Weed and Lauren Rosmos also returned to the team this year.

One disappointing note is the Vikings will be without another returner Kiera Lyons who suffered a season-ending injury.

Against North Valleys, Mason won all three of her matches surrendering a game.

Sierra Dahl also won all three matches and gave up just three games.

Roberts and Sherpa also won all three of their matches.

“Well the first match of the season went very good for STHS,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “The girls did a fantastic job today for their first match of the season. They played tough.”

The Vikings cruised again a couple of days later and received solid play up and down the lineup.

Samoluk was thrilled with Schwartz and her No. 3 doubles team.

“Danielle Ralston and Darlene Tumbaga fought hard against a Sparks veteran team of Maria Gomez and Aliah Larios,” Samoluk said. “They did an amazing job and I’m very proud of them. And Lauren did well. She went against Sparks No. 1 and pulled out a 7-5 victory.

The Vikings played at Truckee Thursday afternoon.