Lady Vikings strong in season-opening golf tournaments

South Tahoe’s Jenna Shortridge puts from the fringe earlier this season. Shortridge, a state qualifier from last year, has already recorded her personal best this year.

South Tahoe played its first two golf tournaments last week and a familiar name lead the Vikings to solid finishes.

2018 state qualifier Jenna Shortridge led the Lady Vikings in both meets, including a personal best score in just her second match of the season.

South Tahoe finished in fifth place at a tournament Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Spring Creek and earned fourth the next day at Elko’s Ruby View Golf Course.

Shortridge recorded a 109 Tuesday and was followed by teammates Bella Spina (132), Lilly Smith (134) and Siena Conant (141).

Shortridge chopped 15 shots off her score the previous day and shot a 94 to finish in sixth place individually and help the team earn fourth, four shots ahead of Fallon and again behind Elko, Spring Creek and Truckee.

Also scoring for South Tahoe was Marley Lauer (117), Spina (123), and Lilly Smith (129).

It was Lauer and Spina’s personal best rounds as well.

Both days’ individual medalist was Ryan Flynn from Truckee with 76s.

South Tahoe hosts the next tournament at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Genoa Lakes Ranch Course, followed by Truckee’s tournament at Ponderosa Pines the next day.