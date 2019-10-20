Lady Warriors soccer team battling for playoff berth

Whittell senior Kyla Rippet plays keep away last year from an opposing defense.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Whittell Lady Warriors soccer team has just a few games remaining in the season and is fighting for a playoff spot.

The Warriors find themselves in fourth place in the Northern League B standings and the top three teams qualify for the postseason.

Whittell is also competing in 3A against schools not all that close in size to the school that normally competes in 1A.

The Warriors are coming off a difficult week where they suffered back-to-back one goal losses to Yerington and Fernley, teams that are second and third in the standings.

The Warriors have four games remaining on their schedule, including three league games against teams below in the standings.

Whittell (5-4-2) played a non-league clash against Quincy Wednesday and host Pershing County (2-7-1 Northern) and Battle Mountain (0-8-2), Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors close the season with a clash against fifth-place Dayton (4-3-2) on the road which could decide the fate of both teams.

Ava Campbell and Kyla Rippet have been providing most of the offense for the Warriors.

Campbell has scored 21 goals in 11 games and has recorded a goal in every single game this season. She also has 11 assists.

Rippet, who was Maxpreps.com player of the week in Nevada last week, has scored 19 goals in 10 games, including two games where she totaled nine goals. She has 18 assists and leads the team with 56 points, Campbell has 53.

Northern B Standings: White Pine 11-1 33 points, Yerington 8-2-1 25, Fernley 6-2-2 20, Whittell 5-4-2 17, Dayton 4-3-2 14, Pershing County 2-7-1 7, West Wendover 1-10 3, Battle Mountain 0-8-2 2.