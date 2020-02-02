Lake Tahoe football coaches make Super Bowl predictions

Brian Martinez, Incline High School

“49ers to win. I think they have the right defense to put pressure on Mahones. If they give Mahones too much time (like he’s had the last few weeks) the 49ers may be in trouble. We should know by the end of the first quarter how the game is going to go.”



Doug Patton, Whittell High School

This battle between two dynamic offensive coaches will be a shoot out.

The Chiefs speedy receivers pose quick strike threats and to go along with their impressive MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 49ers employ a revamped old school style of offense using two tight ends and a fullback more than any other team in football. This formation generally handcuffs the opposing defense into playing with an extra linebacker rather than a speedy third corner which is the norm in today’s game. However the Niners are effective passing out of this formation using Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle.

Along with midseason acquisition Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Deebo Samuel posing a threat deep and crossing routes. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will use play action and a stable of running backs including Raheem Mostert and Matt Brieda to effectively move the offense down the field.

The main advantage the niners have is their defensive line. I think the d-line will contain Mahomes enough to make it uncomfortable and give him trouble with his rhythm.

Bottom line is I think it’s going to be a fun, high-scoring game to watch with the Niners winning 45-42.



Louis Franklin, South Tahoe High School

“As a Raiders fan, I hope it ends in a tie.”