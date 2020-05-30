Lake Tahoe Grizzlies Squirts go unbeaten, win title

The Tahoe Grizzlies Squirts are (in no particular order) Tristan Dries, Matthew Klym, DG Enkhbayar, Josef Prochazka, Colter Robertson, Miles Coleman, Connor Bowe, Bryce Nye-Morrell, Mackenzie Livingston, Stephen Rocke, Luke Sloan, Ben Michaels, Walker Moss and Sofi Owens. The team coached by Rick Bowe with assistants Jeremy Dries, Matthew Klym, Tomas Prochazka and Dan Robertson.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Grizzlies Squirts B team finished the 2020 regular season unbeaten and claimed the championship before COVID-19 ended the year early.

The Grizzlies finished with a 12-0-2 record and were awarded the regular season championship banner.

They also this season took first place in the Las Vegas Confetti Cup Tier II division and won the 2019 Mammoth Lakes Outdoor Winter Classic.

The team was poised to compete in both the NorCal playoffs and State Championship prior to getting canceled.

Players on the team are from South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Carson City, Dayton, Reno and Truckee.

The team consisted of six returning players including Tristan Dries (goalie), Matthew Klym (defense), DG Enkhbayar (offense), Josef Prochazka (defense), Colter Robertson (offense) and Miles Coleman (defense) and eight newcomers Connor Bowe (offense and defense), Bryce Nye-Morrell (offense), Mackenzie Livingston (offense and defense), Stephen Rocke (offense), Luke Sloan (offense), Ben Michaels (defense), Walker Moss (offense) and Sofi Owens (offense).

Klym and Enkhbayar provided a powerful offensive one-two punch as they were first and second, respectively, in their division. Klym was the most valuable player at the Vegas event.

Dries was first in the division for save percentage.

Robertson, Dries, Sloane and Coleman each earned individual game MVP honors at the Wine Country Faceoff Tournament.

The team was led by head coach Rick Bowe and assistant coaches Jeremy Dries, Matthew Klym, Tomas Prochazka and Dan Robertson.