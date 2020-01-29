Registration open for South Lake Tahoe Little League

Registration is open for the 2020 Little League season.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Registration is open for the 2020 Little League season in South Lake Tahoe.

Boys and girls born between Sept. 1, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2015 are eligible to play.

If the child is new to the league, information needed to play includes proof of date of birth and the school they are attending.

Returning players should still register, but do not need to provide those supporting documents at sign up. All returning players will need those documents before joining an all-star team after the regular season.

Children at the upper age limit for a division should move up to the next division if they have any baseball experience or are reasonably athletic.

See the guide “Where Should My Child Play” for guidance at http://www.southtahoell.com.

If you have a younger child interested in tee ball, please send an email to Tahoelittleleague@gmail.com.

A signup day will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the South Lake Tahoe recreation center.