Local fighters to compete in WFC fight at MontBleu

Nikki Cruz spars Wednesday at Escobar Training Grounds.

Provided

Local fighters from Escobar Training Grounds will show their toughness this weekend at the WFC-World Fighting Championship at Stateline.

The mixed martial arts and kick boxing fight will be held from 8 to 11 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 14, at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Seven fighters from the local gym will be competing — Nikki Cruz, Cris Montenegro, Nate Singelyn, Kaleio Romero and Andreli Lominao will be in kickboxing.

Cruz, is competing for her first title in the 125-pound division.

The 18-year-old fighter has been competing for two years but this is the first year she’s old enough to fight for a title.

“I feel ready, I’ve had a lot of training,” Cruz said. “I’m excited.”

Lominao is fighting for his dad, who died last week. Lominao was not ready to talk about his dad but Escobar Training Grounds owner Cory Escobar said he’s sure all the emotion will come out this weekend in the fight.

Despite the tough loss, Lominao was at the studio Wednesday just days before the fight.

Singelyn is trying something new. This will be his first kickboxing fight. He does have experience competing though. The 17-year-old took fourth place last year in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Wrestling Championships at South Tahoe High School.

South Tahoe’s wrestling coach and para-athlete, Ryan Wallace, will be competing to hold his heavyweight title in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Carlos Trejo will be competing in MMA.

Escobar, who opened his studio in 2006, feels confident in all seven fighters.

“They’re all fully capable of winning,” Escobar said.

Escobar says part of their success as a team comes from the family bond they’ve formed with each other.

Cruz started fighting for the exercise but, “I kept doing it because of the love and support of the team at Escobar.”

The tickets for this weekend range from $33 to $110. Tickets are available online at https://www.worldfightingchampionships.com/event/wfc112/?fbclid=IwAR0CxgpcsB1cd8sJb240PaestwFyf5N-iRaK0VyOe7_DNIB7rnB7eE6SGSU.

But, if you buy tickets through Escobar Training Grounds, a portion of the ticket sales will go to the fighters.