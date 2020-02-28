Local fighters to compete in World Fight Championship Saturday at Montbleu

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local training gym will be represented by multiple fights in the upcoming World Fighting Championship.

Fighters at Escobar Training Grounds have spent many hours training for the past eight weeks preparing for the mixed martial arts and kickboxing fights on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.

Life-long local, Andreli Lomibao, has been training at Escobar’s since 2007 but didn’t get serious about fighting until more than a decade later. This weekend, he is fighting for a title.

“I want that belt,” Lomibao said. “I’ve trained way too hard to not get that belt.”

Josh Meno from Escobar’s also has a lot on the line for this fight. If he wins, he can fight for a belt and can start his professional MMA career.

“I’m hoping to move my career forward pretty rapidly,” Meno said.

For kickboxer Kaleio Romero, the fight this weekend is not about his career.

“I just love doing this,” Romero said. “I don’t think about the gain.”

Escobar Training Grounds owner Cory Escobar is incredibly proud of all his fighters.

“I’m just excited to see them compete, win lose or draw,” Escobar said.

In addition to Lomibao, Romero and Meno, Chris Montenegro, Nate Singelyn and Sonny Anthony will also be fighting.

“All these guys are great martial artists but they aren’t just great fighters, they’re part of the community.”

Meno has spent many hours volunteering with at risk youth and is looking for a non-profit in that area to donate his ticket sales to.

While Escobar is proud of his fighters role in the community, Romero said Escobar himself is an important part of the community.

“Escobar Training Grounds is a pillar of the community,” Romero said. “Cory takes in kids that can’t really afford to go there, he is a father figure to the community.”

Not only are they apart of the community but they’ve formed their own community within ETG.

“They’re my family, they help keep me positive, help keep me out of trouble, motivated and disciplined,” Montenegro said.

Lomibao said his coaches and training partners have helped him through tough times, including the death of his family in Sept. 2019.

The fights will be on Feb. 29 starting at 8 p.m. To buy tickets, visit https://worldfightingchampionships.com/events/wfc-122.