Local high schools race in Lake Tahoe Cross Country Championships

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Local high schools competed in the Lake Tahoe Cross Country Championships this past weekend in the mountains above George Whittell High School in Zephyr Cove.

In the girls’ race, Lyla Landy from South Lake Tahoe took first place with a 5K time of 21:59. She was followed by her sister Madelyn Landy who was second in 23:49. Taylor Chase from Douglas High School was third in 24:21. The team competition was close with Douglas High School beating South Lake Tahoe High School girls by 1 point.

The start of the girls’ race. Provided

In the boys’ race, Shamus Nealis from South Lake Tahoe was first in 18:10 followed closely by Logan Robertson from George Whittell High School in 18:17. Maxwell Vadnais from South Lake Tahoe was third in 19:21. In the team competition South Lake Tahoe was first with 16 points followed by Douglas High School with 40 points. Whittell tied Sierra Lutheran for third with 41 points.