Local skateboard teacher to host advanced clinic at Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Cedar Gately has been working with kids for quite some time through clinics hosted by the Incline Village General Improvement District.

Over the summer, Gately and his co-director Clayton Green, successfully hosted a Village Skate School, which brought kids of all ages together to learn the basics of skateboarding.

Cedar Gately has been working with IVGID at his skate school and now is turning his expertise to advanced snowboarding for sixth, seventh and eight graders.

Provided/Jake Pollock

Now, with the help of IVGID and Diamond Peak staff, Gately is putting on his next class for kids, a snowboard clinic.

“I feel so grateful to be able to work with IVGID and our community,” Gately said. “IVGID really embodies their name ‘Improvement District’ and it is demonstrated in their constant effort to provide opportunities to the youth of Incline.”

This winter, Gately’s clinic offered will be the Village Terrain Park Snowboard Clinic series, which will span from Jan. 12 – March 22.

The 6-week freestyle clinic is being offered to sxith to eighth graders who are considered advanced on the slopes, and are ready to cover topics such as park etiquette, spins, jumps, rails, terminology, and even the history of snowboarding.

Although Gately would like to be able to have every child with an IVGID pass holder participate, his newest clinic was created for those with a little more experience under their belt.

Gately has been snowboarding for years, and is ready to bring his knowledge of the sport to the youth of Incline Village.

Provided/Chris Ramsey

“While I would like to invite all skill levels to join us in these clinics,” said Gately, “The terrain park is the most technically advanced part of the mountain. You must be confident in your snowboarding.”

Gately said those who are unsure of their skill level but are still interested in potentially signing up should email him at cedar_gately@yahoo.com , or message him on Instagram @cedarskately.

There are a few requirements for those who wish to sign up their kids for the class with Gately. For one, students must be a sixth to eighth grader and have an active IVGID picture pass to participate. Additionally, the fees for the class does not include a ticket to Diamond Peak. Students should have their own season pass or lift ticket, along with their own equipment.

The cost for for the midweek program on from 2 -4 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 12- Feb. 16 is $360, but there is also a weekend program available for six Sundays at the same time from Jan 23 to March 13 at $420. Both programs require helmets for all participants.

Gately explained that this clinic is important for more than just learning to snowboard.

“Learning snowboarding teaches you the importance of not accepting failure as your final outcome,” said Gately. “It teaches persistence and determination, skills that are translated into our daily lives. Snowboarding, especially within the terrain park scene, gives a sense of belonging and community.”

Gately said none of the clinics would be possible without the help of Kerrie Tonking at the IVGID Recreation Center, who reached out to Gately and Green with the initial proposal for the class. From there, they were able to meet with Diamond Peak staff members Jon Takulve, Tim Hay, and Bryce Ingle to really nail down the details.

“With the help of those amazing people and a few others behind the scene, we got it approved,” he said.

For more information, visit diamondpeak.com/events/details/village-terrain-park-snowboard-clinics .