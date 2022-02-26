Incline girls complete perfect season, win back-to-back state hoops titles

The Incline Village girls’ basketball team celebrates after winning the state title on Saturday in Reno.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

RENO, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders girls’ basketball team won the state championship Saturday in thrilling style.

Eiley Tippins hit two free throws with 22 seconds left and Brooke Gutheil blocked a possible game-winning shot and the Highlanders outlasted Lincoln County 31-30 at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Lawlor Events Center.

It was the second straight state championship for the Highlanders, who also won the title in 2019-2020. They have won 41 straight games dating back to January of 2019.

This story will be updated.