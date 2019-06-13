 STFC Impact win soccer tourney in Davis | TahoeDailyTribune.com

June 13, 2019

The South Tahoe Futbol Club Impact boys’ 10-and-under soccer team earned first place on April 4-5 in the Davis Legacy Super Clasico Cinco de Mayo Edition in Davis, California. The Impact played teams from Redding, Woodland and the East Bay to reach the final. They had a rematch against the East Bay United, a team that beat them 5-2 earlier in the tournament, and came through with a 4-1 victory. The team is comprised of Ben Jaeger, Ivan Andrade, Hunter McClary, Santiago Calva-Leal, Gavin Osbornne, Caleb Hurst, Brayden McCarthy, Max Wolfe, Japdeep Dhillon, Matteo DeLeon and Fabian Mariscal.
