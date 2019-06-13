STFC Impact win soccer tourney in Davis

STFC Impact win soccer tourney in DavisLocal Sports | June 13, 2019 The South Tahoe Futbol Club Impact boys’ 10-and-under soccer team earned first place on April 4-5 in the Davis Legacy Super Clasico Cinco de Mayo Edition in Davis, California. The Impact played teams from Redding, Woodland and the East Bay to reach the final. They had a rematch against the East Bay United, a team that beat them 5-2 earlier in the tournament, and came through with a 4-1 victory. The team is comprised of Ben Jaeger, Ivan Andrade, Hunter McClary, Santiago Calva-Leal, Gavin Osbornne, Caleb Hurst, Brayden McCarthy, Max Wolfe, Japdeep Dhillon, Matteo DeLeon and Fabian Mariscal.Provided Local Sports STFC Avalanche take 1st in Wild West tourneyJune 13, 2019 STFC Impact win soccer tourney in DavisJune 13, 2019 Student Athlete of the Month: Track star Millie Jenkins leaving mark at Incline High SchoolJune 11, 2019 Student Athlete of the Month: Connor Long’s hard work pays off for South Tahoe baseballJune 11, 2019STFC preps for CUFA soccer tournament, tryoutsJune 9, 2019 See more