Student Athlete of the Month: Track star Millie Jenkins leaving mark at Incline High School

Incline sophomore Millie Jenkins runs last month at the Nevada state meet.

Provided / Thomas Ranson

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Millie Jenkins has already left her mark at Incline High School and she’s just a sophomore.

The track star as a freshman broke the school record in high jump and won the Nevada class 2A state championship.

And this past season, she broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles on her way to another state title.

“Track, it’s my main focus,” Jenkins said. “I really want to improve in everything I do and maybe it will help with college.”

Jenkins has been improving on her times, distances and heights since she took up track in fifth grade, at age 10, when she moved with parents to Incline Village from the Bay Area, and from Cheltenham, England before that, where she was born.

Highlander coaches collectively hold their breath when she runs or jumps because another record performance can happen at any time.

Jenkins’ effort on the track and classroom makes her no-brainer choice to be the Tribune’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

She won the vote and becomes the first athlete from the school to earn the award.

“I knew I was one of the nominees and then when I heard I won, was super excited,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins finished this past season as the hurdles champion, was second best in the 100-meter dash, was fourth in long jump and finished second behind teammate Sami Giangreco in her bid to repeat as high jump champ.

“I focused this winter and it helped a lot, my results were the same or better right off the bat,” Jenkins said. “My hurdles time went down and it was super exciting to break the school record because I worked hard all year.

“And with Sami, it’s a healthy competition, we push each other,” Jenkins added. “This year we became closer and at state we jumped well and we were both encouraging each other.”

“Millie wasn’t set up well to repeat in high jump with the three events she did before,” Reymer said. “Four events in a couple of hours is tough. And it’s tough to train like that when snow is covering our track. But she should continue to improve over the summer and improving now gets smaller and smaller.”

Jenkins is training year round and is planning to get in a lot more jumping this summer with the Lake Tahoe Track Club.

Jenkins, 16, plays on the tennis team in the fall but isn’t the biggest fan of skiing or snowboarding in winter.

She does, however, like to perform acrobatics on aerial silks.

It’s a type of things you’d see in a Cirqué du Soleil show where an artist performs aerial acrobatics while hanging from fabric.

She got started in gymnastics at a young age then one day saw a photo of a girl doing the splits while suspended in the air.

“That same day I went to my first class and loved it,” Jenkins said. “I think it has helped me with track.”

She has continued with it at Tahoe Flow Arts Studio and even bought her own silks.

Reymer is excited for her future and looks forward to the next couple of years.

“The college level is a lot harder, and she’s got to continue to dedicate herself to training, but can she do it? Yes,” Reymer said. “She broke the hurdles record twice in one day and I can see her lower her time even more. Once she gets down the steps, who knows what she can do. We have a lot of young girls and they’re all pushing each other.”