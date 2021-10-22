LTCC men beat Yuba, women tie No. 12 Fresno

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ben Mitcheson scored twice and assisted on another for the Lake Tahoe Community College’s men’s soccer team in a 3-0 non-conference road win over Yuba College on Tuesday in Marysville.

Dylan Cornejo opened the scoring in the 30th minute, then Mitcheson added two more goals in the second half to snap a four-game winless straight for the Coyotes.

LTCC (7-6-2) returns to Golden Valley Conference play on Friday with a game against Siskiyous at LTCC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

LTCC women tie nationally-ranked Fresno

Alyssa Grundy scored two goals for the LTCC women in their 2-2 tie against No. 12 Fresno City last week in Fresno.





Grundy, who’s among the state leaders in goals with 17, scored in 4th minute to put the Coyotes up 1-0, then scored in the 88th to tie the match. Alexandra Trinidad assisted on both goals.

LTCC (5-4-3) returns to conference play on Friday against Siskiyous. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.