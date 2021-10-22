LTCC men beat Yuba, women tie No. 12 Fresno
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ben Mitcheson scored twice and assisted on another for the Lake Tahoe Community College’s men’s soccer team in a 3-0 non-conference road win over Yuba College on Tuesday in Marysville.
Dylan Cornejo opened the scoring in the 30th minute, then Mitcheson added two more goals in the second half to snap a four-game winless straight for the Coyotes.
LTCC (7-6-2) returns to Golden Valley Conference play on Friday with a game against Siskiyous at LTCC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
LTCC women tie nationally-ranked Fresno
Alyssa Grundy scored two goals for the LTCC women in their 2-2 tie against No. 12 Fresno City last week in Fresno.
Grundy, who’s among the state leaders in goals with 17, scored in 4th minute to put the Coyotes up 1-0, then scored in the 88th to tie the match. Alexandra Trinidad assisted on both goals.
LTCC (5-4-3) returns to conference play on Friday against Siskiyous. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Highlander volleyers stay perfect on season
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders volleyball team is closing in on a regular season league championship and the top seed in the 2A northern region playoffs.