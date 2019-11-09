LTCC men’s soccer sets wins record; women clinch 3rd straight GVC crown

LTCC's Niko Dongmann converts a penalty kick against Lassen earlier this season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Community College men’s soccer team crushed Shasta earlier this week to set a school record for Golden Valley Conference while the women clinched their third straight league title.

Nico Dongmann notched his first hat trick of the season Tuesday as the Coyotes rebounded from an early one-goal deficit to beat Shasta 6-2 in Redding.

Michael Castro and Ben Mitchseson both recorded a goal and an assist, while Joel Garcia added the other goal as the Coyotes improved to 11-7-2 overall and 9-2 in the GVC.

The nine conference wins are the most in program history dating back to its inception in 2014. LTCC has reached the eight-win plateau twice in its six-year history.

But with one game remaining, on Tuesday at their conference rival Feather River, head coach Jeremy Evans wouldn’t mind if his squad reached 10 conference wins.

“I am definitely proud of the men and how they’ve bounced back and played with more confidence these last few weeks,” Evans said. “Since the possibility of playoffs has been taken away from this group, we are treating this final game like our playoffs. The men should be ready against a quality opponent in their season finale.”

For the Lady Coyotes, Alex Trinidad recorded a hat trick in the opening 10 minutes and Angie Hurtado and Lauren Wolcott both scored two goals apiece as the No. 1 nationally-ranked women rolled Shasta 8-1.

Trinidad has a team-leading 25 goals and nine assists (59 points), while Wolcott and Hurtado have scored 17 and 14 goals, respectively.

During the Lady Coyotoes three-year reign in the GVC, they are 32-0 and have outscored their opponents 216-4.

“It’s obviously an honor to be the conference champions three years in a row, and to be able to do it in dominating fashion is great as well,” Evans said. “But our goals are loftier than a conference title and that’s why we’ve worked as hard as we have as a coaching staff training these women this season. As satisfying as it is to win another conference title, our ladies are ready for the next progression in their season, which is at Los Medanos next Thursday in a playoff-type challenge and then the playoffs themselves.”

LTCC, which is 16-0-2 and has been ranked No. 1 in the nation the past six weeks, hasn’t lost a regular season game since a 3-0 setback at eventual national champion Fresno in September 2017.

The Lady Coyotes have scored a state-leading 92 goals on the season and will seek to eclipse the 100-goal barrier for the third straight season next week.

They will seek their third straight undefeated conference season on Tuesday against Feather River in Quincy before ending the regular season with a game at Bay Valley Conference champion Los Medanos next Thursday.

The first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California regional playoffs is Saturday, Nov. 23.