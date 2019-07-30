Lake Tahoe Community College to host women’s College ID Soccer Camp

South Lake Tahoe's Annie Brejc competes last year for LTCC.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

All female high school and junior college soccer players can show off their skills and interact with top-notch coaches Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lake Tahoe Community College Women’s College ID Camp.

College coaches from Humboldt State, CSU Bakersfield, Menlo, Sacramento State, Sierra Nevada College, Cal State East Bay, University of Nevada, Reno and Academy of Art University will be on hand to coach and will answer questions from student-athletes and parents to cap the day-long event.

All high school, including incoming freshmen, and junior college athletes with eligibility remaining may attend the camp.

Players should arrive by 8 a.m. for registration and to receive bibs.

Introductions are next then over two hours of training at five stations will follow.

After lunch there will be an announcement of teams and a schedule for afternoon games that will last until 3 p.m.

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. there will be a college recruitment seminar in Duke Theater.

The camp will be held on the college’s turf field and costs $165, which includes lunch and snacks/refreshments

Online registration is available at ltccconnect.com

For information, contact LTCC assistant coach Nicole Vandehurst at 707-849-0128 or head coach Jeremy Evans at jbevans@ltcc.edu.