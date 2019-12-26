LTCC women sweep top GVC soccer awards; Men have 4 recognized

Angie Hurtado

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Community College women enjoyed another run to the Final Four, won a third straight Golden Valley Conference soccer title and, no surprise, cleaned up on postseason awards.

Isabella Wakeling, Angelica Hurtado and Alexandra Trinidad were all named first team All-American earlier this month by the United Soccer Coaches, which also includes first team All-West Region, and eight other Lady Coyotes were recognized.

Wakeling, a Carson City native, became the first player in program history to earn both All-American and Scholar All-American in the same year.

Wakeling, Hurtado and Trinidad’s awards were the third, fourth and fifth in program history, all coming in the last two seasons.

LTCC has had three players earn the scholar award.

The California Coaches Association placed five Coyotes on the All-NorCal team including Lauren Wolcott, Hurtado, Trinidad, Wakeling and Xiana Pang-Abas.

In the GVC, Wakeling was the Defensive Player of the Year, Trinidad was the Most Valuable Player and Madeline Smith was Goalkeeper of the Year, making it the second straight year where LTCC has swept the top conference awards.

Hurtado, Samantha Frates, of South Lake Tahoe, Jennifer Valdivia and Pang-Abas earned first team All-Conference while South Shore’s Lillie McGuire, Valeria Martinez and Jeny Camacho were recognized as second team performers.

Trinidad was the scoring machine for the women, leading the way with 27 goals, fourth best in the state.

She also had 10 assists for a total of 64 points, also good for fourth in the state.

Hurtado added 17 goals and 14 assists for 48 points and Wakeling scored a goal and had a team-high 15 assists, which was third best in the state.

Smith started 18 games for the Coyotes, made 37 saves, gave up just six goals and didn’t lose a game all year until the state semifinals when the Coyotes lost 1-0 on a heartbreaking own goal where Smith had no chance.

The LTCC women have placed 38 players on All-GVC teams since 2014 and have had 11 conference players of the year in that span.

The women were ranked No. 5 in the final poll of the year, which is the 20th consecutive poll they’ve been nationally-ranked in the top-five.

Four LTCC men recognized with conference awards

Niko Dongmann was the best offensive player for the Coyotes while Matt Beasley was the team’s best defender, and both were recognized for their efforts.

Dongmann and Beasley each earned first team All-GVC honors while Julio Loera and Marlon Cruz made second team.

Dongmann, a forward, lead the Coyotes with 11 goals and added three assists for 25 total points.

Beasley had three goals as a defender and added six assists.

The LTCC men’s program have placed 32 players on All-GVC teams since 2014.

The Coyotes finished the season 11-7-3 and 9-2-1 in the GVC, good for second place.