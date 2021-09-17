 LTCC women’s soccer finally returns home on Friday | TahoeDailyTribune.com
LTCC women’s soccer finally returns home on Friday

Staff Report

The Lady Coyotes celebrate a goal during a preseason game last month.
Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Community College Coyotes women’s soccer team will finally play on their home field Friday after being on the road to start the season since early August.

The Coyotes (1-2-1) haven’t been able to train at home outdoors due to smoke from northern California wildfires and to get in some games they were forced to hit the road.

“This whole year has been tough,” said head coach Jeremy Evans, “The fire, evacuations and being displaced, we just haven’t been on the field in 18 or 19 days. We have a ton of talent but we’re way behind. “

The Coyotes will play at 3 p.m. against Clovis.

