LTCC’s College ID soccer camp returns this summer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Attention all aspiring female high school soccer players who want to play at the next level, Lake Tahoe Community College’s College ID Camp returns this year.

The 3rd annual camp, which took a 2-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, is expected to draw numerous college coaches.

“It’s the best lineup of coaches yet,” said LTCC men’s and women’s head coach Jeremy Evans. “The first two years, numerous local campers have received offers coming out of this camp.

The camp on Saturday, July 30, is open to all high school players, including incoming high school and junior college players.

Games will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on LTCC’s turf field.

The cost is $165 before July 1 and $185 after. Lunch is included.

Colleges that are attending include University of California-Davis (NCAA Division I), Sonoma State University (NCAA Division II), San Francisco State University (NCAA Division II), Dominican University (NCAA Division II), Cal-State East Bay (NCAA Division II), Menlo College (NAIA), Lake Tahoe CC (CCCAA), Humboldt State University (NCAA Division II), Seattle University (NCAA Division I) and CSU-Monterey Bay (NCAA Division II).

Schools that might attend but have not yet committed include University of Nevada (NCAA Division I), Sacramento State University (NCAA Division I), St. Mary’s College (NCAA Division I).

For more information, contact Evans at jbevans@ltcc.edu .