Steve Malone

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Steve Malone sank his first hole-in-one recently, and it was no cheap wedge from short range.

The 68-year old San Jose resident smashed a No. 6 hybrid 200 yards on the par 3 eighth hole Monday, Sept. 9, at Incline Village’s Mountain Course.

Malone is a member of the Fremont Golf Club and his ace was witnessed by Gayle Malone and a Mountain Course club member.