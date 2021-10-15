Maltase helps Vikings soccer rout Sparks

Anjelina Maltase, shown in a previous match this season, scored twice against Sparks.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Anjelina Maltase scored two goals and assisted on two more as the South Tahoe Vikings routed Sparks 7-0 on Thursday, Oct. 7, on their home field.

The Vikings scored three first half goals and added four more in the second half.

Marley Befu added three assists, Sydney Irwin added a pair of goals, Jenna Pevanage scored and assisted on another and Mackenzie Nealis and Emmie Fiel added goals.

The Vikings (4-1-2, 2-1-1 3A North-West League) play North Valleys Saturday in Reno and then visit Incline on Monday.