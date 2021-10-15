Maltase helps Vikings soccer rout Sparks
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Anjelina Maltase scored two goals and assisted on two more as the South Tahoe Vikings routed Sparks 7-0 on Thursday, Oct. 7, on their home field.
The Vikings scored three first half goals and added four more in the second half.
Marley Befu added three assists, Sydney Irwin added a pair of goals, Jenna Pevanage scored and assisted on another and Mackenzie Nealis and Emmie Fiel added goals.
The Vikings (4-1-2, 2-1-1 3A North-West League) play North Valleys Saturday in Reno and then visit Incline on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe volleyers roll past Dayton, Hug (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings volleyers had two spirited matches this week as they countdown the final couple weeks of the regular season and hope to qualify for playoffs.