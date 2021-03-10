Maltase scores hat trick to lead Vikings soccer over Sparks

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team returned to the pitch last week and showed the dominance this group has shown for the past few years.

Anjelina Maltase, shown in October 2019, scored three goals Friday, March 5, against Sparks. Hans Baumann / ABDiver Photography



Junior Anjelina Maltase scored less than a minute into the game on Friday and recorded a hat trick in the first 12 minutes to lead the Vikings over the host Sparks Railroaders 9-0. She later added an assist to go along with her three goals.

“The athletes played well and executed many of the things they worked on in practice,” said Coach Julia Russell. “The team scored six goals in quick succession and then we changed it up to work on different aspects of the game. Unfortunately, schools can’t host guest fans yet, but it was nice to see support out in the parking lot.”

Senior Kelsey Hogan and sophomore Krystyna Schembri each added two goals and senior Giovana De Loia and sophomore Jenni Arias also scored.

De Loia and sophomore Independence Newberry each had two assists and Hogan, junior Marley Befu and senior Hannia Medina Acosta also assisted on goals.

Senior goalie Phoebe Barkann had to make just two saves and earned the shutout.

“The grace, sportsmanship, and class that the athletes displayed in this game was exemplary,” Russell said.

The Vikings next will play at 2 p.m. Friday at Wooster in Reno. Their first home game will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, against Hug.

“We are pleased to be able to have a season even if it is a short one, especially for our seniors,” Russell said.

South Tahoe’s other seniors not listed above are Olivia Russell and Mya Rossi.