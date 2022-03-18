Manship sets Incline school record in pole vault

Emily Manship setting the Incline pole vault record on Saturday.

Provided/Thomas Reymer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village senior Emily Manship has gotten her track season off to a great start, a record-breaking start.

Manship in her second meet of the season on Saturday, broke a more than 20-year-old school record in pole vault.

Manship cleared 10 feet, 1 inch at the Coach Mac Friendship Meet at Harrison Stadium in Oroville, Calif., to break the record set in 2000.

And if Manship wants to break that record again this season, she’s going to need a longer pole. Her coaches said the pole she has been using won’t be long enough to go much higher.

Manship’s first place finish in the vault, third place finish in the 200-meter run and long jump with a personal best of 13 feet, 9 inches, helped the Incline girls finish in third place out of 10 teams with 73 points, behind only hometown school Las Plumas (125) and Truckee (105).

Other notables for the girls included Rebecca Noble earning fourth in the 400 and eighth in the 100; Kira Noble was third in the 800 and fourth in the 3200; Annie Stembridge was second in shot put and fourth in discus; basketball stars Eiley Tippins and Brooke Gutheil were first and third, respectively, in high jump and the 4×100 relay team of Manship, Rosemary Hefferen and Rebecca and Kira Noble finished in third.

Noah McMahan and Torak “TT” Valosek led the Highlander boys to a third-place finish with 51 points, behind just Las Plumas (125) and Truckee (105).

McMahan, the long distance specialist, took first place in the 1,600 and 3,200 and second place in the 800.

McMahon ran a personal best (2 minutes, 20 seconds) in the 800. He won the 3200 by about 30 seconds and finished 8 seconds ahead of the pack in the 1600.

Valosek, a star on the basketball court, is turning into a top athlete on the track team.

Valosek earned second place in three events, the 100 (13.01 seconds), the 200 (25.53) and long jump (17 feet, 7 inches).

“We have a young team doing great things and putting in the effort to make themselves stronger, faster, and more resilient,” said Incline coach Thomas Reymer.