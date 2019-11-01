Mason, Dahl, South Tahoe girls’ tennis team qualifies for Vegas

South Tahoe's Kayla Mason serves last week at the regional individual tournament.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s Kayla Mason and Sierra Dahl hopefully will be playing a little extra tennis this weekend in Las Vegas.

The pair qualified for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Boys’ and Girls’ Tennis Championships as individuals by finishing in the top four of the northern regional tournament last weekend, Mason was second, Dahl was fourth.

Mason entered the regional tournament as the No. 2 seed and played up to the standard, winning two matches before losing in the final.

Mason earned a quick 6-0, 6-2 victory but had to dig deep in the semifinals. The senior lost the first set 6-4 to Truckee’s Courtney Engberg.

She bounced back to win the second set 6-3 and the ensuing tiebreaker 10-2.

“Kayla played extremely well,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “She didn’t make a lot of errors. She played well in the final but came up short.”

Dahl dominated her first opponent 6-1, 6-0 and edged past her second winning 7-6(4), 6-2.

She ran into eventual champ Truckee’s Daniela Christian and was sent to the third-place match where she fell to Engberg.

“Sierra played so strong but her opponent in the semifinals just made less errors,” Samoluk said.

Elisa Roberts and Pem Sherpa entered the tournament as the No. 4 doubles seed and stormed to a first-round victory 6-0, 6-1.

But they ran into trouble in the quarterfinals and suffered a tournament-ending 6-4, 6-3 defeat to the fifth seed.

Mason, the No. 2 seed from the north, takes on the south’s No. 3 seed Maddie Cherry, of Western, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at The Meadows School.

Dahl will have a more difficult path when she squares off at the same time against the tournament’s top seed Lindsay Hofflander on her home court.

South Tahoe as a team qualified for state by finishing second in the northern region tournament.