Menke paces South Tahoe runners at regional meet
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe runners are young and have a bright future.
The Vikings were led by freshmen and sophomores on Saturday, April 10, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Cross Country Championships at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks.
Sophomore Max Menke led the way for the Vikings. In a field of 63 runners in the boys’ race, he finished in sixth place and was the second fastest sophomore on the 5,000-meter course. His time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds was just 12 seconds behind Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton who earned fifth.
The Vikings had just three runners compete in the race, including sophomore Lachlan Bray who finished in 29th (21:15) and junior Raymond Charley in 40th (23:01).
The Viking girls were led by freshman Noosa Higgins in 17th place out of 50 competitors.
Higgins finished the course in 24:31, about 5 minutes behind Spring Creek star Kendra Lusk, the defending state champion. Lusk beat the field by about 2 minutes (1:50).
The other Viking to compete was sophomore Evelyn Bennett who finished 42 seconds (25:13) behind Higgins in 21st.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Menke paces South Tahoe runners at regional meet
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe runners are young and have a bright future.