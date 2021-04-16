Menke paces South Tahoe runners at regional meet

Sophomore Max Menke strides past a Hug runner on his way to sixth place in the 3A boys’ race. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe runners are young and have a bright future.

The Vikings were led by freshmen and sophomores on Saturday, April 10, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Cross Country Championships at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks.

Sophomore Max Menke led the way for the Vikings. In a field of 63 runners in the boys’ race, he finished in sixth place and was the second fastest sophomore on the 5,000-meter course. His time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds was just 12 seconds behind Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton who earned fifth.

The Vikings had just three runners compete in the race, including sophomore Lachlan Bray who finished in 29th (21:15) and junior Raymond Charley in 40th (23:01).

The Viking girls were led by freshman Noosa Higgins in 17th place out of 50 competitors.

South Tahoe freshman Noosa Higgins keeps pace with a Truckee runner in the 3A girls’ race.



Higgins finished the course in 24:31, about 5 minutes behind Spring Creek star Kendra Lusk, the defending state champion. Lusk beat the field by about 2 minutes (1:50).

The other Viking to compete was sophomore Evelyn Bennett who finished 42 seconds (25:13) behind Higgins in 21st.