Molesworth leads Viking golfers, headed to state tourney

Liam Molesworth teeing off at Sierra Sage Golf Course on March 28.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School finished it regular season golf schedule last week and Liam Molesworth ended as the No. 2-ranked player in Class 3a for Northern Nevada.

Molesworth’s average round score was 81.7 and he will participate in the state tournament on May 17-18 in Pahrump. Molesworth finished second to the top player from defending state champ Truckee, Gabe Smith. Truckee is again the top team this year followed by Fernley and Elko.

The Vikings next best player this season was Blaise Broadhurst who finished in ninth place in the individual standings.

The top six individuals who are not on a qualifying team also participate in the state tournament. Broadhurst finished with a scoring average of 96.1, just two strokes behind the final individual qualifier.

The final two top scores for the Vikings were Hayden Cannon, with an average of 98.8, and Jaxon King, who averaged 100.7.

The Vikings had 15 players on the golf team this season, with four graduating seniors and eleven underclassmen.