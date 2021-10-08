Nealis goal in 2nd half helps Vikings tie Truckee

South Tahoe’s Mackenzie Nealis receives a pass against Truckee.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mackenzie Nealis scored a second half goal on Saturday to help the South Tahoe Vikings girls’ soccer team come away with a 1-1 tie against rival Truckee.

The wolverines jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Vikings got even on Nealis’ goal that was assisted by Ella Bickert.

The Wolverines entered the contest with an unblemished 7-0 record.

The Vikings were also unbeaten until two days before the clash against Truckee. They lost 1-0 to Wooster in Reno.

Molly Adams and Isabel Stowell split time in net for the Vikings vs. Truckee and combined to make six saves.

The Vikings (3-1-2) was scheduled to host Sparks (1-7) on Thursday and won’t play again until next Thursday, Oct. 14, when they host Hug.