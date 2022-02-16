Olympic round up: How Tahoe-Truckee athletes placed in Beijing

Thirteen athletes from the Tahoe-Truckee area went to Beijing, China to compete in the 2022 Olympics.

Here is how they placed in the events:

Jamie Anderson — The South Lake Tahoe native placed 9th in slopestyle. She did not compete in the big air competition .

Bryce Bennett — Wearing bib No. 1, Bennett , also known as The Rock, was the first skier on the downhill course in Beijing. He came in 19th place with a time of 1:44:25 that was 1.56 seconds behind the gold medal winner, Beat Feuz of Switzerland. He also placed 17th in the super-G event.

Keely Cashman — Team Palisades skier Cashman, 22, finished 17th in her Olympic Downhill race, beating out other U.S. Downhill skiers. Cashman also placed 27th in the super-G.

Travis Ganong — Ganong came in 20th place in the downhill event with a time of 1:44:39. He also placed 12th in the super-G event.

Hannah Halvorsen — Halvorsen placed 43rd in qualifying rounds of cross-country skiing. Athletes needed to place in the top 30 to move on to the medal rounds. Halvorsen returned to competitive racing in 2020 after being struck by a vehicle in 2019.

AJ Hurt — Hurt took over for Nina O’Brien after O’Brien suffered a crash during the slalom event. Hurt placed 34th. She also competed in the giant slalom event, however, received a DNF or “did not finish”.

Hailey Langland — The San Clemente native placed 11th in slopestyle and 12th in the big air competition. She was the only American competing in big air after grabbing the 12th and final spot in the qualification round.

Nina O’Brien — O’Brien was reaching the last gate on her second run of Giant Slalom on Monday when she crashed , suffering a broken leg and several torn ligaments.

JC Schoonmaker — Made his Olympic debut in cross-country skiing. The Tahoe City native placed 66th in the 15km classic event and 15th in sprint free event.

Alix Wilkinson — Wilkinson made her Olympic debut in Alpine Skiing. Unfortunately, she did not finish in either the super-G or the downhill events.

David Wise has yet to compete. He competes Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Mo Lebel and Luke Winters did not compete in these Olympics games.