Palisades Tahoe to host World Cup stop

Travis Ganong, of the United States, leans in during the second day of Super G for the 2021 Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup on Friday in Beaver Creek. Ganong took third place.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The International Ski Federation announced last week that Palisades Tahoe has been given the honor of hosting a FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men’s event next season, a news release states.

The resort is among four U.S. ski resorts on the international tour schedule this coming season, which is the most stateside events in 26 years.

The event, men’s giant slalom and slalom, will be held Feb. 25 to 26.

Palisades Tahoe has a long history of ski racing prowess, beginning in 1960 with hosting the Winter Olympics, and continuing through today.

Recently, seven Team Palisades Tahoe alumni were named to the U.S. National Team for next season. Next year, the legacy will continue when Palisades Tahoe hosts a weekend of men’s giant slalom and slalom events. The resort last hosted an alpine World Cup event in 2017, and hasn’t hosted a men’s event since 1969. The races will be held on the main trail off the Red Dog chairlift, making for a steep race course with much of the action visible from the base area.

This was the same trail used in 2017 for the women’s alpine world cup races. Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin described it as one of, if not the toughest venue on the women’s circuit.

“Palisades Tahoe looks forward to continuing our tradition of hosting the greatest international winter events and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome the international ski community back to our resort,” said Dee Byrne, president and COO of Palisades Tahoe, in a news release. “The excitement that the World Cup brought to Tahoe in 2017 was palpable, and we are looking forward to once again feeling that energy across our community, and seeing our entire team work together to put on an event of this magnitude with the same incredible success we had in 2017.”

NATIONAL TEAM

Next season, Team Palisades Tahoe will be represented by team veterans Travis Ganong, Bryce Bennett, Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Nina O’Brien, Alix Wilkinson and newcomer Erik Arvidsson, amounting to 17% of the team hailing from Palisades Tahoe.

“We are so proud to see so many of our athletes receiving this amazing honor, to represent their home country on the national team,” said Bill Hudson, director of Skier Services at Palisades Tahoe, in a news release. “We’ve watched these skiers grow up on our slopes and in our ski team program since they were children, and we look forward to now cheering them on as they compete across the globe on the World Cup circuit to be the very best.”