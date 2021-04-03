Pietzke, Incline boys run to cross country victory
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Niklas Pietzke won’t have the chance to defend his cross country state championship due to a COVID shortened season, but he was back on the trails last week again dominating the competition.
The senior ran to first place on Friday, March 26, in the 5,000-meter race hosted at Incline Middle School.
Pietzke finished in 17 minutes, 51.2 seconds and could’ve ordered and finished a recovery smoothie by the time the next competitor crossed the finish line nearly a minute later.
That next competitor to cross the line was his sophomore brother Brendan Pietzke (18:36.9) and the Highlanders finished sweeping the first three positions with freshman Noah McMahan taking a podium spot (18:40.4). Frosh Josh McMahan finished 12th (22:18.9).
The Incline boys claimed first place with 17 points in the small event that included North Tahoe (22), who finished in second, Sierra Lutheran, Safe Ridge and Coral Academy.
The Lady Highlanders had four freshman and one sophomore compete and earn second place (24), behind North Tahoe (13).
Kira Noble led the Highlanders with a third place finish (23:57.2) and was followed in fifth by Lainey Lowden (24:22.5), sophomore Catherine Kerrigan was seventh (25:04.6), Madison Racich was ninth (25:49.3) and Adeline Laforge was 12th (26:26.6).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pietzke, Incline boys run to cross country victory
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Niklas Pietzke won’t have the chance to defend his cross country state championship due to a COVID shortened season, but he was back on the trails last week again…