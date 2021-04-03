Pietzke, Incline boys run to cross country victory

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Niklas Pietzke won’t have the chance to defend his cross country state championship due to a COVID shortened season, but he was back on the trails last week again dominating the competition.

The senior ran to first place on Friday, March 26, in the 5,000-meter race hosted at Incline Middle School.

Pietzke finished in 17 minutes, 51.2 seconds and could’ve ordered and finished a recovery smoothie by the time the next competitor crossed the finish line nearly a minute later.

That next competitor to cross the line was his sophomore brother Brendan Pietzke (18:36.9) and the Highlanders finished sweeping the first three positions with freshman Noah McMahan taking a podium spot (18:40.4). Frosh Josh McMahan finished 12th (22:18.9).

The Incline boys claimed first place with 17 points in the small event that included North Tahoe (22), who finished in second, Sierra Lutheran, Safe Ridge and Coral Academy.

The Lady Highlanders had four freshman and one sophomore compete and earn second place (24), behind North Tahoe (13).

Kira Noble led the Highlanders with a third place finish (23:57.2) and was followed in fifth by Lainey Lowden (24:22.5), sophomore Catherine Kerrigan was seventh (25:04.6), Madison Racich was ninth (25:49.3) and Adeline Laforge was 12th (26:26.6).