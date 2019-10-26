Pietzke leads Highlander cross country runners at Flat SAC

Niklas Pietzke



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Niklas Pietzke led a host of Incline cross country runners this past weekend at Flat SAC at Gibson Ranch Park in Elverta, Calif.

Pietzke earned seventh place out of 177 competitors Saturday, Oct. 19, in the 5,000-meter boys’ varsity race.

Pietzke competed against runners from some of the biggest schools in the Sacramento area.

He finished in 16 minutes, 47.2 seconds, almost 2 minutes behind the winner who blew away the field by about 20 seconds.

Pietzke came in fourth place at the state meet last year. In Pietzke’s three races this year of the same distance, he has demolished his finishing time last year by at least 20 seconds.

His time at Flat SAC would have been a state winning time last year.

Also running for Incline were freshman Brendan Pietzke who finished in 76th (18:37.9), Jimmy Cleary was 89th (18:51.1) and Sebastian Hernandez was 95th (19:00.1).

Millie Jenkins, a first-year cross country runner, represented the Lady Highlanders and finished 98th out of 125 competitors.

Last year’s track and field state champion in the 100-meter hurdles, and former high jump state champ, finished in a time of 26:48.4 which was a personal best. Jenkins has been shedding minutes off her times since the year started.