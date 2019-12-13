Preps roundup: IV volleyers, gridders earn awards; Ski season starts Wed.

Michaela Racich goes for a kill last season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders volleyball team enjoyed another strong season and were well represented for all-league and all-state awards.

Senior middle blocker Michaela Racich was a star this year and earned first team All-Northern League and was also named first team all-state.

Junior setter Roxanne Reed earned first team all-league and was second team all-state.

Senior libero Olivia Schneider and sophomore middle blocker Eiley Tippins earned second team all-league.

The Highlanders went 14-5-1 overall and 13-3 in league play, good for second place.

Incline football players receive all-state honors

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Despite not qualifying for the playoffs with a 6-3 record, several Incline football players earned all-state honors, three on defense, one on offense and one on special teams.

Seniors Gage Pierce, Jorge Cardiel and Zach Fragoso each earned second team all-state. Pierce earned the honor as a defensive linemen with 13 sacks, Cardiel as a linebacker who led the team in tackles and Fragoso as a defensive back who picked off five passes.

Junior Brad Rye was a second team all-state running back who gained over 1,000 yards and averaged double-digit yards per carry.

Junior Marco Barraza, the biggest of Incline’s bigs, was named to the all-state second team as a punter.

Tahoe Basin Ski League racing begins next week

Alpine ski racers are preparing for the opening of the Tahoe Basin Ski League next week.

South Tahoe, Whittell and Incline Village high schools will start racing down the slopes Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Alpine Meadows. That will be the only race in December.

The next race will be held Jan. 8, at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

The top four teams in the TBSL at the end of the season advance to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Finals which will be held at Alpine Meadows.

The top five individuals on non-qualifying teams also advance.

The two-day state meet will feature team and individual competitions.