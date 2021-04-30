Preps roundup: Vikings baseball stays perfect; Incline loses pair

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —South Tahoe baseball enjoyed a second straight unbeaten week to start its season.

The Vikings demolished Sparks 7-1 and 12-2, respectively, in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 24, at home then drove west on Tuesday to Placerville and rallied to beat El Dorado 11-6.

South Tahoe trailed El Dorado 3-2 before scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Cougars scored three in the sixth to narrow the gap but the Vikings slammed the door with three runs in the seventh.

Joel Gomez went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five runs batted in to lead the way on offense for the Vikings.

Luke Laub went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Andrew Lehmann singled twice and scored two runs, Nico Wagner had two hits and Miles Hamburg scored twice.

Ian Ross was credited with the victory. He allowed two runs in three innings and struck out two.

Lehmann took the mound for the second time this season in the first game of the twinbill against Sparks at South Tahoe Middle School and was again dominant.

The righthander hurled a seven-inning complete game allowing six hits and a walk while fanning nine.

Leham (2-0) got all the support he needed from Wagner who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Vikings had just five hits in the first game before exploding in the nightcap.

Lehman had three hits, including a home run and triple and drove in five runs to power South Tahoe’s offense.

Ross added two hits and three RBIs, Laub smacked two doubles, Cameron Gurner had two hits, including a double and Hamburg and Gomez each scored twice.

Gurner took that support and hurled a 5-inning complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. He walked one and struck out four.

The Vikings (6-0) up next will hit the road to play a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, against rival Truckee.

Highlanders baseball loses 2 at Yerington

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Highlanders baseball team suffered a pair of losses Friday, April 23, at Yerington.

The Highlanders fell 14-4 in the opener and 12-6 in the nightcap.

The Lions jumped on Incline in the opener and led 6-0 after the first two innings on their way to a 5-inning victory.

Incline had six hits, including two from Jared Hock, two from freshman Kyler Thompson, one from freshman Cameron Bodel and an RBI-triple from Chase MacDonald.

Kade Martinez scored two runs and Thompson and MacDonald each scored.

In Game 2, Incline fell behind early before scoring late but not enough to seriously threaten.

Yerington led 10-1 in the fourth before incline narrowed it to 10-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Incline managed just two hits, an RBI double from Thompson and a two-run single from MacDonald, but drew 11 walks, including three each by Shane Green and Hock.

Hock pitched a complete game and gave up seven earned runs and struck out seven.

The Highlanders next will visit rival North Tahoe on Tuesday, May 4, in Tahoe City. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

Vikings track and field has good showing at North Valleys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe track and field competed Saturday, April 24, against at least five different teams at North Valleys in Reno.

Several Vikings earned first place awards in their respective events.

For the boys, Mason Hage outsprinted the field in the 100-meter dash and Ayden Keck won the triple jump and was third in the long jump. For the girls, freshman Noosa Higgins led a South Tahoe 1-2-3 finish in the 400. Lauren Romsos was second and Janeth Hernandez Diaz was third, all about 3 seconds apart.

Evelyn Bennett took first in the 800 by about 22 seconds and lso dominated the 1600 by about 30 seconds.

Other finishers including Max Menke, second in the 3200, Rose Friedrich second in the long jump and Romsos was second in the 100.