Registration open for 2022 Death Ride

Death Riders take a moment for a portrait.

Provided/Nancy Morrow via the RC

Registration is open for the 41st annual Death Ride – Tour of the California Alps in Markleeville this July.

The 103-mile road cycling tour includes more than 14,000 feet of climbing on Sierra Nevada roads, traversing both sides of Monitor Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and the Pacific Grade. Nearly 90 percent of the course is closed to vehicles, and the ride is fully supported with aid stations, a lunch stop, SAG vehicles, medical support, and cycling expo. Cyclists have one day to complete the entire course.

Veteran rider Michael Beam says the Death Ride is different from other centuries that he has participated in.

“Because of its unique location in any Alpine County, it’s just beautiful. It’s very, very challenging, and then the people here are so phenomenally friendly,” Beam said. “If you’re considering, please try to participate. Whether it’s one pass to pass or five passes, you won’t regret it.”

After canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID, and then in 2021 due to the devastating Tamarack Fire, the 2022 tour has been a long time coming.

“This year’s Death Ride is really about our community’s resilience and rebuilding,” says Alpine County Chamber of Commerce Director Becky DeForest. “The event has a long history in Alpine County. We want to show our loyal riders that we are still standing, still welcoming them with open arms, and invite new riders to experience the challenge.”

DeForest said that, except for the start and finish, the current route is largely untouched by recent fires.

Due to the size and scope of the event, Highway 89 from Markleeville to the Highway 395 junction will be closed 5 a.m. to noon July 16, and Highway 4 from Markleeville to Lake Alpine is closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event information, registration links, and sponsorship opportunities can be found online at http://www.deathride.com . Questions may be directed to info@deathride.com or 530-694-2475. Follow the Death Ride on Facebook @DeathRideOfficial and Instagram @tourofthecaliforniaalps.