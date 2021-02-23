Registration open for South Tahoe Little League

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Online registration is open for the spring season of Little League in South Lake Tahoe.

Kids eligible to play must be born between Sept. 1, 2008 and Dec. 31, 2016. All returning players should register online with the South Tahoe National Little League.

For parents unsure of what division your child should be in, make the best choice you can and send the league a message if your child is chosen for a different division.

Kids at the upper age limit for a division should move up to the next division if they have any baseball experience or are reasonably athletic. See the league’s guide “Where Should My Child Play” for guidance.

New players to the league should register if residing in the area. There is a map on the league’s website.

New players have extra items to provide such as proof of date of birth and residency or school attendance within the league’s boundaries. Dates for acceptable proofs are Feb. 2019 to Feb. 2020.

Returning players should also register online but the supporting documents are not required at sign up, unless they have moved. Returners will eventually need to provide the documentation.

Discounts are available for registering multiple children.

For more information, email Leah Brown at Tahoelittleleague@gmail.com .