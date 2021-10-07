‘Relentless’ Tahoe Lakers ice hockey sweeps Vegas

The Tahoe Lakers have won six straight games to start the season, all at home.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The high-powered Lake Tahoe Lakers continue to score at a high rate at the beginning of the season.

The Lakers swept its second straight home series and have six consecutive games without a loss. They beat the Thunderbirds 9-4 on Friday, 6-2 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday at the Lake Tahoe Ice Arena.

“We’re relentless with scoring and with our forecheck,” said head coach and assistant general manager Dan Bogdan. “We’re wearing teams down. We had a great turnout Friday and Saturday.”

The three-game set started Friday with a defenseman showing his offensive skills.

Luke Stevens, who earned Player of the Week honors for the first week of the season, started the second week with a bang, including a hat trick and three assists. He was involved in six of the team’s nine goals.

“Some of the goals he scored were unbelievable,” Bogdan said.

On Saturday, Ari Rossi enjoyed a big game with two goals and assist.

The Lakers fired 51 shots at goal on Saturday and Bogdan said his team is probably averaging about that many per game.

On Sunday team captain Jett Arminen, a right winger, had a hand in every single goal. He scored once and assisted on the other four.

“He’s averaging about four points per game so far,” Bogdan said.

The Lakers will hit the road next weekend for three games against Ontario. Fans interested in watching the games can sign up for a subscription at hockeytv.com .

The Lakers don’t return home until the end of the month, on Halloween weekend. They will play a three-game set from Oct. 29-31.