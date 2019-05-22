Rippett, Campbell lead Whittell trackers at state with 4 gold medals apiece

The Whittell Lady Warriors 4x100 and 4x200 relay team of (from left) Anna White, Rebecca Petty, Ava Campbell and Kyla Rippett, took first place in both events.

Provided

NIAA Class 1A State Meet Friday-Saturday, May 17-18 At Desert Oasis High School, Las Vegas Girls 1. Eureka 117 2. Wells 101 3. Tonopah 84 4. Whittell 82 5. Sierra Lutheran 69.5 Boys 1. Spring Mountain 170 2. Sierra Lutheran 98.5 3. Beatty 62 4. Mineral County 59 5. Tonopah 35 6. Pahranagat Valley 34 7. Whittell 32

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Kyla Rippett and Ava Campbell had the golden touch this past weekend at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A State Track and Field Championships.

Every time they ran, they won gold.

Rippett won two individual state championships and two relay titles and Campbell helped the Lady Warriors sweep all four relay races Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.

In all, eight Lady Warriors earned gold medals.

“I was blown away with Kyla and Ava,” said Whittell head coach Emily Hunter. “Both won four golds. You should have seen Ava’s two anchors in the 4×400 and 4×800. It was by far the most impressive finish I have ever seen in my career.”

Rippett, a junior, defended her state crown in the 100-meter dash and wrestled the 200 title away from her senior teammate Anna White.

Rippett ran a season’s best 13.23 seconds to win the 100, just crossing the line before the next competitor who finished in 13.35.

Rippett set a personal best to claim the 200, finishing in 27.28 to edge White’s time of 27.85.

White entered the meet as the 400 defending champ but settled for second place.

Rippett and White teamed with Campbell and Rebecca Petty to win the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Campbell joined forces with Olivia Craig, Lila Humlick and Genesis Alvarez to claim first in the 4×400 relay.

Andrea Smith stepped in for Humlick during the 4×800 relay and the Lady Warriors earned another title.

Petty also competed in long jump and earned fifth place.

All the first places helped the Lady Warriors finish fourth in the state with 82 points behind Eureka (117), Wells (101) and Tonopah (84).

For the Whittell boys, Dylan Wade demolished his personal best in long jump by over a half foot, reaching a distance of 19 feet, 3.5 inches to earn second place.

Wade’s previous best was 18-07 set two weeks prior at the lake meet.

Wade had an overall successful first year in the sand pit. His very first varsity jump came on April 27 and he reached just 13-07.

Three meets later and the basketball and football star blew away that mark by nearly 6 feet.

Whittell senior Isaiah Womack concluded his spectacular high school athletic career by returning to track after a two-year absence and came in third place in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

He also teamed with Wade, Gunnar Barnwell and Jack White to claim third in a pair of relays, the 4×100 and 4×200.

The boys finished in seventh place overall with 32 points.

Spring Mountain dominated the meet with 170 points and was followed by Sierra Lutheran with 98.