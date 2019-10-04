Sports roundup: Highlander Pietzke sets personal best; Incline gridders hit road, South Tahoe football hosts

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline junior Niklas Pietzke ran a personal best time the first time he attempted a 5,000-meter cross country race this season.

Pietzke, who became the 2A state champion in 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in track and field this past spring, earned third place Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Truckee Invite at Ponderosa Golf Course.

He broke his personal best time (17 minutes, 54.4 seconds) by over 20 seconds (17.25). In the same event last season, almost one year to the date, Pietzke finished in 15th place in a time of 18:23.

Incline gridders look to bounce back at West Wendover

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline may still be licking its wounds after a tough loss last week against Pershing County on homecoming.

The Highlanders came up just short in a 12-7 defeat.

A good recipe for success this week couple be a West Wendover team that is down in 2019.

West Wendover has lost all four games they have played and have scored just six points, none in three league games, although they’ve played stiff competition.

The Highlanders will make the long trip across Nevada Friday for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

2A Northern League standings: Battle Mountain 4-0, Pershing County 3-0, Yerington 3-0, Incline 2-2, White Pine 2-2, coral Academy 1-2, Silver Stage 1-3, West Wendover 0-3, North Tahoe 0-4.

South Tahoe football looks to knock off Lowry

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe football will look to get back in the win column this Friday when they host the Lowry Buckaroos for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Vikings (2-4, 1-4 3A Northern League) have lost three straight to what appear to be playoff teams.

Beating Lowry (5-1, 4-1 Northern) will be no easy task, but the Vikings still have a chance for a playoff berth if they can win a few games down the stretch with four remaining. The top six teams qualify and they currently reside at No. 7.

The Vikings will try to ride their big three of quarterback Jake Tarwater, running back James Adams and wide receiver Mason Hage into victory lane.

With a few big games, Tarwater could reach 2,000 for the season and has already thrown for 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Adams has had a sensational sophomore season piling up 918 and four touchdowns on 134 carries. He averages about 150 yards rushing per game.

Hage has also been outstanding for South Tahoe hauling in 51 catches for 853 yards and six touchdowns.

Giovani Medina Morales has also caught 21 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns.