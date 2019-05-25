Roundup: Incline’s Manship swims strong at state; Highlanders lose 2 at state baseball tourney

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline senior Jackson Manship came close to winning an individual title Saturday, May 18, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships at Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

Manship finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.14 seconds, just behind the winner’s time of 22.88.

He also finished fifth in the 100 free.

He was the lone Incline swimmer and scored 11 points, which was 13th best out of 16 scoring teams.

Incline baseball falls to southern schools at state tournament

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders baseball team reached the end of the line last weekend at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Baseball Championship Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Highlanders, No. 2 seed from the northstate, lost both games they played and were eliminated Saturday morning, May 18, 9-7 by the south’s No. 2 seed The Meadows School, who hosted the tournament.

Incline opened the tournament Friday by losing to Lincoln County, the top seed from the south, 14-7.