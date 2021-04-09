Rye helps Incline run past Battle Mountain

Incline’s Brad Rye carries the ball against Battle Mountain. Provided



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline senior Brad Rye was geared up to have a big senior season on the gridiron.

The pandemic is limiting what he and the Highlanders can accomplish this season, but the senior enjoyed a monster night against another perennial power in the 2A Northern League.

Rye rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries on Friday to lead Incline to a 17-8 victory over host Battle Mountain. His featured run of the night went for 92 yards where he broke a few tackles and weaved his way through the defense and was finally brought down at the Battle Mountain 3 yard line.

The first half was a defensive duel with Incline taking a 3-0 lead into the break on a Tyler Manship 20-yard field goal.

Rye scored his first touchdown in the third quarter that essentially gave the Highlanders the winning margin with a 10-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Rye helped finish off Longhorns with his long run and then finished it off by plunging into the endzone for a 17-0 lead.

Rye has rushed for 672 yards and four TDs in four games, an average of 168 yards per game.

Battle Mountain added a late TD to get on the board.

Quarterback Dylan Cleary was efficient completing 9 of 13 passes for 83 yards. Brody Thralls hauled in four of those passes for 53 yards. Sophomore Joe Duran had two receptions for 23 yards.

The Highlanders defense dominated the night, surrendering just 250 total yards while causing two turnovers, including an interception by Rye.

David Resendiz led the Highlanders with 14 tackles, and a sack, Jack Reber made 11 stops and rye and Nick Suter each made 10 tackles.

Cayden Mongolo, Marco Barraza and Christopher Vaughn each had sacks and Thralls caused a fumble and recovered it.

The Highlanders (3-1) are heavy favorites to win the final game on their schedule, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Silver Stage (0-3) in Reno.