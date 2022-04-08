Several South Tahoe tracksters set personal bests

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s track and field team went to two different meets last week in the Sacramento area.

The sprinters went to a speed festival on Saturday, April 2, at Granite Bay High School and the jumpers attended a field festival Friday, April 1, at Bella Vista High School.

Levi Hernandez and Ayden Keck led the Vikings field athletes to a fourth place finish out of 13 scoring teams, including upper division schools, at the Granite Bay Field Festival.

The Vikings finished with 24 points, behind Jesuit (41.5), Vista Del Lago (28.5) and Granite Bay (24.5).

Hernandez took first place in high jump, reaching a personal best height of 6 feet. Keck was third also with a personal best jump of 5-8.





Keck also took third in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 41-02.

Isaac Borrayo earned sixth in long jump and Hernandez was eighth.

For the Viking girls, Savanna Alexander finished seventh in long jump with a personal best distance of 14-0 and Emma Habaradas earned eighth place in triple jump with a personal best distance of 28-09.5.

Kalea Paine earned one top 10 finish in discus (ninth) and was 11th in shot put.

Giulia Lancellotti led the sprinters at the Bronco Speed Festival.

Lancellotti earned fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles and was also eighth in the 300 hurdles.

Carmen Hardin was ninth in the 100 hurdles and Jazmyn Schumaker was 13th

Viking speedster Noosa Higgins set personal bests but the competition was fierce.

Higgins finished the 100-meter dash in 14.81 seconds which was good for 19th out of 67 competitors. She also set a best in the 200 with a time of 28.07 seconds good for 15th out of 71 runners.