Shiffrin, top local skiers call Squaw home for spring training

Coming off a national championship win earlier in the month, Nina O'Brien returned to the area where she grew up skiing for some spring training.

Courtesy of Kate Abraham/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Some of the top alpine skiers in the world are calling Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows home for spring training.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads a star-studded group of women from the U.S. Alpine Ski Team that is taking advantage of Squaw’s spring conditions. It’s part of an annual trip made by the team to the resort.

“Big thanks to (Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows) for some amazing training days and for always supporting us,” Shiffrin posted to her social media accounts. “So fun to be back on snow with the team.”

Local stars from the U.S. Alpine Ski Team were also getting some work in Squaw Valley’s Shirley Lake area following the season’s final races. Squaw Valley skier Keely Cashman was among those soaking in the sun this week while prepping for the 2021-22 campaign.

“We take advantage of every opportunity we get and this is by far the best training in the country at this time of year,” said Cashman.

Cashman had an injury plagued season, but found success early on in World Cup racing, posting several top-20 finishes, including 10th place in super-G at Val d’Isere, France, in December.

Another racer that grew up skiing the slopes around Lake Tahoe, Nina O’Brien came into the week after claiming a super-G national championship earlier this month in Aspen, Colorado.

“I love coming back to train here,” said O’Brien. “It’s super helpful to work on our technical and tactical skills, and we’ve had some of the best conditions we’ve seen all year.”

North Tahoe’s AJ Hurt was also training at Squaw Valley this week. The 20-year-old skier posted a number of top-30 finishes on the World Cup stage this season, including an 18th place in giant slalom in Courchevel, France, in December.

Hurt, along with the rest of the area’s top skiers, will continue prepping for the 2021-22 season before returning to competition in the fall.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.