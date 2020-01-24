Short-handed Warriors lose pair of league games

Troy Dingman handles the rock earlier this year.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Whittell hoops.

The Warriors won three games to start the New Year, but lost their star scorer to injury during that span.

In the two games since, the Warriors were defeated 65-42 Jan. 14 by Sierra Luthern at home and lost 59-37 Friday, Jan. 17, at Pyramid Lake.

Wade was averaging 14 points per game when he went down leaving a big hole in the Warriors offense.

Malachi Womack picked some of the scoring load against Pyramid Lake (1-2 1A West League), netting a season-high 12 points while also grabbing five rebounds.

Zack Johns, now the team’s leading scorer at about 11 points per game, scored 11 despite a tough shooting night.

Troy Dingman added six points and James Johnson, Zack Kerho, James Orcutt and Jude Stackpole all had two points each.

The Warriors kept things close against Sierra Lutheran (3-0 West) trailing by eight at halftime. But things got away in the third period and it was basically over heading into the final 8 minutes.

Johnson scored a team-high 13 points, including hitting 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Johns added 10 points and Womack had five.

The Warriors were outrebounded 43-15.

Whittell (8-5, 1-2 West) plays at Virginia City Friday night and plays a non-league clash against Coleville at 4 p.m. Saturday in Zephyr Cove.