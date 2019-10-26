Shortridge finishes South Tahoe golf career with solid finish at state

South Tahoe senior Jenna Shortridge finished off a fine high school golf career with a second straight appearance at the state championship where she finished in 20th place out of 42 competitors.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Jenna Shortridge finished an excellent golf career at South Tahoe this week by competing in her second consecutive state tournament.

Shortridge last year became the first Viking to qualify for that event in five years and repeated the performance in her senior season.

Shortridge shot a 108 Monday at Boulder City Golf Course and a 104 Tuesday at Boulder Creek for a 212 total which was good enough for 20th place out of 42 competitors in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A State Girls’ Golf Championship.

“Jenna has carried herself with class and represented the golf program very well throughout her high school career,” sad Vikings head coach Greg Kuntz. “She’s a popular playing partner for girls from the other schools because she’s friendly and positive.”

Elko won the team title and Ryan Flynn, of Truckee, crushed the field for the individual title, shooting a 77-66 to win by 10 shots.

Shortridge this year earned second-team All-Northern League.