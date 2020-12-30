Ski association awards scholarships to Tahoe area racers

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Far West Ski Association has awarded scholarships to eight Lake Tahoe area developing alpine racers.

FWSA yearly awards scholarships to young racers participating in programs within the far west geographic region to help them with the considerable expenses of participating in race training and competition programs. Area racers receiving scholarships, their hometowns and alpine programs are:

Kacey Benjaminson, Tahoe City, Squaw Valley

Ryan Herhusky, Carnelian Bay, Sugar Bowl

AJ Hurt, Carnelian Bay, US Ski Team

Tea Kiesel, Incline Village, Squaw Valley

Rhett Lindsey, Kings Beach, Squaw Valley

Luca Robillard, Truckee, Sugar Bowl

Zack Staudenmayer, Truckee, Sugar Bowl

Lauren Stendell, Truckee, Sugar Bowl

Scholarships assist athletes who are committed to pursuing a competitive alpine racing program. Scholarship funds may be used to offset training expenses and competition entrance fees. Scholarships are awarded according to a weighted set of criteria that include athletic performance in four alpine disciplines as recorded by U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association, academic achievement, community service and financial need. Scholarship selections are made with an eye toward expectations of long-term contributions the student-athlete may make to the ski and local communities.

Thanks to sponsors Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality (owner of The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel), and Schure Sports, Inc., the makers of Karbon brand ski clothing, and the Far West Racing Association, FWSA can fund yearly scholarships ranging in value from $250 to $1,500. Several FWSA clubs and councils are committed to sponsoring scholarships and the nonprofit Far West Ski Foundation raises funds for the scholarship program through direct contributions.

The FWSA, founded in 1930, is a volunteer organization representing 150 affiliated ski clubs located throughout 10 regional councils in the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The association conducts active programs in public affairs, skier safety, ski heritage, athletics, racing, communications, travel, council development, ski industry and community outreach.